Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.46

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 13021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

