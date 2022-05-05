Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 18,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

The company has a market cap of C$156.27 million and a PE ratio of -21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18.

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

