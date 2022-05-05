Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.07% of Corning worth $340,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 147,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,679. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

