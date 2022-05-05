Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

