Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,297,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,449,000 after purchasing an additional 684,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,818,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,544 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 64,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,990,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,617,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

