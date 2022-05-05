Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

CRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,269,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,876,000 after acquiring an additional 315,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cortexyme by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 1,282.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 221,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,341 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cortexyme by 4,905.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 176,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.45. 254,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,013. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

