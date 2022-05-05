Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of COST traded down $24.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $520.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.30 and its 200 day moving average is $533.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

