Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.7% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $557.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

