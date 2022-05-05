Cowen Begins Coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after buying an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,094.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,659 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 100,229.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 136,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

