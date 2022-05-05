Cowen Boosts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $90.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.62.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $388.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 639,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

