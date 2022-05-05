Cowen Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $225.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

