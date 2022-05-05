Cowen Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $200.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NET. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET opened at $90.40 on Monday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 147.0% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.