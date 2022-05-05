Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 133,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 161,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

