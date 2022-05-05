Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,717,505.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 52,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $655,200.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

CRCT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.