CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Holdings Boosted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

