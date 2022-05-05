Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.05-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86. Crocs has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ronald Frasch bought 3,250 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

