CSM Advisors LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.98. 627,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,781,826. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

