CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,070.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 135,466 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.38. 69,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

