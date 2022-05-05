CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.18. 430,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,691,020. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

