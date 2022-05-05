CSM Advisors LLC Sells 4,340 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,301. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

