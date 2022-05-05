CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $55.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $58.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $208.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $289.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 4,166,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

