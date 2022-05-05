Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 191,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CUEN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,319. Cuentas has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cuentas by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

