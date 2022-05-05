Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $6.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.29 billion and the highest is $6.68 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after buying an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,257,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.03. The company had a trading volume of 805,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,231. Cummins has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.