Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

