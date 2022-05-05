Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,269. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $318.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

