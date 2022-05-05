Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 308 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 4,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

