Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.02. 22,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

