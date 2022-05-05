Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 450 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,333,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,401. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.53 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.