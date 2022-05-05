Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $110,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071,583. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

