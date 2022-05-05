Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.90. 2,736,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,862. The company has a market cap of $280.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $188.17 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.