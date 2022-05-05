Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $236.10. 2,493,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.74. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

