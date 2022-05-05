Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.25 EPS.

CW stock traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.50. The company had a trading volume of 381,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

