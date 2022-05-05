Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Custom Truck One Source reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.