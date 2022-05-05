DA Davidson Raises Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Price Target to $175.00

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

WIRE opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.53.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 137.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

