Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.71. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 6,677 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.15%. The firm had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,458,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 365,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,554 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

