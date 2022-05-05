DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.31. 9,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,347. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$57.72 million and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

