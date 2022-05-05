DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DCM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.31. 9,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,347. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$57.72 million and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
