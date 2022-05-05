Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.0578 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (DAM) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $178,114.24 and $325.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.77 or 0.00254952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $715.06 or 0.01809187 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003674 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,695 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars.

