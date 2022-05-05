Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Apparel worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 104.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

DLA stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $218.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

