Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.12% of Delta Apparel worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $22,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

