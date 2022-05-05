Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Denny’s by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 12.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

