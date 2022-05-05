Dent (DENT) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Dent has a market capitalization of $224.16 million and $31.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00099936 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

