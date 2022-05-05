DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.
DermTech stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 28,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $48.32.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DermTech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DermTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
