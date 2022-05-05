DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

DermTech stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 28,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $237.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DermTech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in DermTech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DermTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

