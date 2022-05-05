Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $168.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,747 shares of company stock worth $14,692,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at about $1,789,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.