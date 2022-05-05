Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,054.64.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $485.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,029.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52 week low of $411.17 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shares of Shopify are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 61.6% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 52.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $946,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.