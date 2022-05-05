Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($61.05) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.94 ($68.35).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.00 ($61.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($74.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

