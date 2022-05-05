Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,736,000 after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

FANG opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.