Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $390,979.64

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $390,979.64 and $5,923.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010520 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00214465 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

