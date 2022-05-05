Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 244.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,016,000.

Shares of DWACW stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

