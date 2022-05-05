Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,951 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Netflix worth $582,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,428. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.60 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.96.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

