Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,671,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,446,443 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $241,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 24,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 44,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

